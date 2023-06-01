English referee Anthony Taylor was confronted by angry Roma supporters in an airport in Budapest following their Europa League final defeat to Sevilla on WednesdayFull Article
Anthony Taylor 'attacked by Roma fans' at airport after Jose Mourinho confrontation
Daily Star0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
English referee Anthony Taylor and his family are attacked at airport
Hull Daily Mail
Anthony Taylor - who was branded a 'f****** disgrace' by Roma manager Jose Mourinho after their Europa League defeat to Sevilla -..