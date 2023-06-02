Dev Shah wins 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee by correctly spelling 'psammophile'
Published
Dev Shah, an eighth-grader from Largo, Florida, spelled "psammophile" correctly to win the 95th national Bee and the $50,000 prize on Thursday.
Published
Dev Shah, an eighth-grader from Largo, Florida, spelled "psammophile" correctly to win the 95th national Bee and the $50,000 prize on Thursday.
After six years of studying, it took Dev Shah only 43 seconds to reach the apotheosis of his craft and become the national champion..
Dev Shah a 14-year-old Indian-origin boy, has won the Scripps National Spelling Bee 2023. The teenager from Largo, Florida spelled..