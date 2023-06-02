Dev Shah wins 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee by correctly spelling 'psammophile'

Dev Shah, an eighth-grader from Largo, Florida, spelled "psammophile" correctly to win the 95th national Bee and the $50,000 prize on Thursday.

