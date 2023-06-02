Amid growing rumours of a midfield shake-up at Stamford Bridge this summer, Thiago Silva's social media response to Mason Mount's Manchester United links appears tellingFull Article
Fans think Thiago Silva has 'confirmed' Mason Mount's Man Utd move on Instagram
Daily Star0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Thiago Silva gives Mason Mount to Man United transfer verdict as 'contract agreement reached'
Mason Mount faces an increasingly uncertain future at Chelsea with just 12 months remaining on his contract – and Manchester..
Football.london