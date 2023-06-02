Celtic v Inverness CT - your Scottish Cup final guide
Published
Celtic are chasing a domestic treble and Inverness Caledonian Thistle is aiming for an almighty shock in Saturday's Scottish Cup final.Full Article
An eighth Treble in the Hoops' history was secured with a 3-1 win over Inverness CT at Hampden.
Celtic clinch a record eighth treble by beating Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup final.