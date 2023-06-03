Insights From the Friday Practice at 2023 Spanish Grand Prix

Insights From the Friday Practice at 2023 Spanish Grand Prix

F1-Fansite

Published

Key Highlights In the Friday practice for the Spanish Grand Prix 2023, teams took an unconventional step by testing two additional sets of C1 tyres, outfitted with a new construction. This test is in preparation for its inclusion across the entire Pirelli P Zero range, with the official launch set for the forthcoming British Grand.....check out full post »

Full Article