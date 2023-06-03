England v Ireland: Jack Leach removes Lorcan Tucker
Published
Jack Leach takes the first wicket of the third morning as England chase a quick victory over Ireland , Lorcan Tucker playing onto his stumps after making 44.Full Article
Published
Jack Leach takes the first wicket of the third morning as England chase a quick victory over Ireland , Lorcan Tucker playing onto his stumps after making 44.Full Article
Jack Leach takes the first wicket of the third morning as England chase a quick victory over Ireland , Lorcan Tucker playing onto..
Jack Leach takes the first wicket of the third morning as England chase a quick victory over Ireland , Lorcan Tucker playing onto..