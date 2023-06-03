Qualifying Results 2023 Spanish F1 GP

Qualifying Results 2023 Spanish F1 GP

Event: Spanish Grand Prix Track: Catalunya Circuit Weather: wet  21°C Tarmac: wet  24°C Humidity: 74% Wind: 1 km/h NE Pressure: 10019 mbar Max Verstappen qualified as quickest for the 24th time today. The Red Bull driver scored pole position for tomorrow's 2023 Spanish Grand Prix for the first time. It was his fourth pole of.....check out full post »

