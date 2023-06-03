Event: Spanish Grand Prix Track: Catalunya Circuit Weather: wet 21°C Tarmac: wet 24°C Humidity: 74% Wind: 1 km/h NE Pressure: 10019 mbar Max Verstappen qualified as quickest for the 24th time today. The Red Bull driver scored pole position for tomorrow's 2023 Spanish Grand Prix for the first time. It was his fourth pole of.....check out full post »Full Article
Qualifying Results 2023 Spanish F1 GP
F1-Fansite0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Third Free Practice Results 2023 Spanish F1 GP
F1-Fansite
Event: Spanish Grand Prix Track: Catalunya Circuit Weather: dry/wet/dry 21-20°C Tarmac: dry/wet/dry 27-23°C Humidity: 70-79%..
Advertisement
More coverage
Some Ideas on Top 25 Cuban Foods (Traditional Cuban Dishes) - Chef's Pencil You Should Know
Rumble
Cuban cuisineArroz con pollo (rice with chicken) Cuban food is a blend of African, Spanish, and other Caribbean foods. Some Cuban..