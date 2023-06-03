Arsenal will take on Manchester City in this year's Community Shield after Pep Guardiola's side defeated Manchester United in the FA Cup final on SaturdayFull Article
Breaking: Arsenal learn Man City fate as FA Cup final confirms Community Shield fixture
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
How Arsenal will be affected by Man City vs Man United FA Cup final ahead of 2023/24 season
The outcome of the Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup final on Saturday afternoon will have an impact on Arsenal's fixture..
Football.london