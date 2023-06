Paris Saint-Germain failed to muster a winning send-off for Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos as they ended the Ligue 1 season by squandering a two-goal lead in a 3-2 loss against Clermont. Early goals for the Spaniard and Kylian Mbappe put the champions on top at the Parc des Princes, before Johan Gastien, Mehdi Zeffane […]