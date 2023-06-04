I just want to start afresh: Ajinkya Rahane
Published
India’s veteran batsman Ajinkya Rahane doesn’t have any regrets about lost time and wants to carry IPL momentum into World Test Championship final against AustraliaFull Article
Published
India’s veteran batsman Ajinkya Rahane doesn’t have any regrets about lost time and wants to carry IPL momentum into World Test Championship final against AustraliaFull Article
Virat Kohli will be the main man for India on Day 5 of the WTC final. India need 280 runs to win the match and Kohli along with..
Thakur copped two nasty blows on Friday but managed to score a crucial 51. He and Ajinkya Rahane shared a valuable 109-run stand to..