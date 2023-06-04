England beat Ireland by 10 wickets in one-off Test
Published
A record Ireland stand of 163 between the seventh-wicket duo of Andy McBrine (86 not out) and Adair (88) kept England at bayFull Article
Published
A record Ireland stand of 163 between the seventh-wicket duo of Andy McBrine (86 not out) and Adair (88) kept England at bayFull Article
Watch highlights as England finally overcome a spirited fightback by Ireland to win the one-off Test at Lord's by 10 wickets.
Watch as Josh Tongue removes Ireland's Peter Moor and Andrew Balbirnie in the same over to claim his first Test wickets for..