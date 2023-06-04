Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk gets misconduct after sucker punch to Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague
Published
Florida's Matthew Tkachuk got 14 penalty minutes during a third-period scrum. He hit Vegas' Nicolas Hague, who was being held by Marc Staal.
Published
Florida's Matthew Tkachuk got 14 penalty minutes during a third-period scrum. He hit Vegas' Nicolas Hague, who was being held by Marc Staal.
ViewBack in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in five years and trailing the Florida Panthers less than 10 minutes into Game..