Travis Kelce attempts to hop on mic during Chiefs' visit to White House
Published
Even a trip to the White House could not stop Travis Kelce from having fun as the Kansas City Chiefs receiver hops on a mic during an official visit.
Published
Even a trip to the White House could not stop Travis Kelce from having fun as the Kansas City Chiefs receiver hops on a mic during an official visit.
Kelce failed to turn the White House lawn into a second Super Bowl parade-like speech setting
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs got their first trip to the White House as Super Bowl champions.