West Ham face Fiorentina in the final of the Europa Conference League in Prague on Wednesday night. Here, the PA news agency shines a spotlight on the Italian outfit. Pedigree #OnThisDay in 1990, we took a 3-1 UEFA Cup final first leg lead Fiorentina! #GoalsOfTheDay #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/lhzIyrWxPo — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) May 2, 2020 In qualifying […]