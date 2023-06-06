No. 1 prospect De La Cruz called up by Reds
Shortstop Elly De La Cruz, recently ranked as the top prospect in baseball, has been promoted to the majors by the Reds after Nick Senzel was put on the IL.Full Article
The dynamic prospect is expected to fit into the diamond around Matt McLain and Jonathan India
The dynamite, 6-foot-5, switch-hitting De La Cruz could be called up soon to Cincinnati