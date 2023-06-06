Jacob deGrom to have Tommy John surgery, ending first season with Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers ace Jacob deGrom needs surgery to repair a tear in his right ulnar collateral ligament, general manager Chris young announced Tuesday.
Jacob deGrom will undergo Tommy John surgery, Texas Rangers GM Chris Young announced on Tuesday.
deGrom will now miss the rest of the 2023 season and at least part of 2024