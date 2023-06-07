“It’s all about having fun” – Manchester City star Erling Haaland gives advice to kids who may want to follow in his footsteps (Video)

A great player and a great person off the pitch, Erling Haaland is a very good role model the future generations of football players. “It’s about having fun” Erling Haaland tells me his no.1 piece of advice for kids wanting to follow in his footsteps ⬇️ Full interview: https://t.co/ydIx7nHjvf Sports Desk Pod: https://t.co/rhjA4lUFg0 pic.twitter.com/MUGYI57lDj — […]