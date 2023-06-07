Rory McIlroy has spoken out for the first time following the news that the PGA Tour and LIV Golf Series will merge into one combined entity, which shocked golf fans earlier this weekFull Article
Rory McIlroy speaks out on LIV Golf merger and says 'it's good for the game'
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Rory McIlroy says PGA Tour, DP World Tour & PIF merger will be 'good for golf'
BBC Sport
The PGA and DP World Tour's shock merger with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund will ultimately be "good for golf", says Rory..
-
McIlroy says PGA Tour merger with Saudis 'good for game,' still 'hates' LIV Golf
CBC.ca
-
Rory McIlroy Says PGA Tour-LIV Golf Deal Is Good for Sport
Upworthy
-
Shock merger will be 'good for golf' - McIlroy
BBC Sport
-
PGA Tour, DP World Tour & PIF merger will be 'good for golf', says Rory McIlroy
BBC News