Josh Allen becomes first Bills player on cover for Madden 24 video game
Published
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been announced as the cover athlete for the new Madden 24 video game. The game will hit stores in August.
Published
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been announced as the cover athlete for the new Madden 24 video game. The game will hit stores in August.
The Buffalo Bills quarterback says playing the Madden video game series helped him learn the intricacies of football. It also..