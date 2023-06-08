WTC Final: `I really enjoy batting with Steve Smith,` says Travis Head
Australia batter Travis Head loves batting under the shadow of Steve Smith as it helps him perform at his bestFull Article
Watch highlights as Travis Head and Steve Smith put on an unbeaten 251-run partnership to see Australia dominate day one of the..
Travis Head and Steve Smith set Australia up with record partnership on day one of the World Test Championship final against India..