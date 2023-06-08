Arsenal transfer news: Kroenke gives Edu mission as Gunners look to sign next Gabriel Martinelli
Published
Arsenal transfer news: Catch all the biggest Gunners transfer news, including updates on Ilkay Gundogan, Edu and the KroenkesFull Article
Published
Arsenal transfer news: Catch all the biggest Gunners transfer news, including updates on Ilkay Gundogan, Edu and the KroenkesFull Article
Arsenal transfer news: Wilfried Gnonto is a summer target of the Gunners but Juventus are putting in the early work to sign him
Arsenal transfer news: The Gunners are set for an extremely busy summer window with several arrivals expected after their superb..