Follow live text, Test Match Special commentary and in-play clips as Australia face India in the World Test Championship final at The Oval.Full Article
World Test Championship final: Australia v India - clips, radio & text
BBC Sport0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
World Test Championship final 2023 LIVE: Australia v India day two
Sydney Morning Herald
After a productive first day, Australia will be eager to continue their dominance against India in the World Test Championship..
-
Ricky Ponting Reveals Hardik Pandya Was Offered Chance To Play In WTC Final, Gujarat Titans Captain Refused Due To THIS Reason
Zee News
-
India’s Bowling Coach Explains Why Ashwin Was Dropped For WTC 2023 Final
Cricket Country
-
Head, Smith put Aussies in control
Sydney Morning Herald
-
News24.com | Head, Smith turn tide for Australia in WTC final against India
News24
Advertisement
More coverage
Head ton gives Australia control over India
BBC Sport
Travis Head strokes a sparkling century to put Australia in a dominant position against India on day one of the World Test..
-
World Test Championship final: Travis Head ton gives Australia control over India
BBC Sport
-
Head and Smith send Ashes warning in Test Championship
Brisbane Times
-
Rohit stumbles in front of Kohli captaincy poster en route to ground: Watch
Mid-Day
-
Head`s blistering fifty powers Aus to 170/3 at tea on opening day of WTC Final
Mid-Day