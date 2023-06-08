Why Jarrod Bowen pushed West Ham fan during TV interview after Europa Conference League heroics
Published
West Ham news: Jarrod Bowen scored the winner for West Ham in the Europa Conference League final, but some fans got carried awayFull Article
Published
West Ham news: Jarrod Bowen scored the winner for West Ham in the Europa Conference League final, but some fans got carried awayFull Article
Jarrod Bowen says that scoring a last-minute goal for West Ham to win the Europa Conference League against Fiorentina was the "best..
David Moyes says he was "halfway down the touchline" as he saw Jarrod Bowen go through on goal in the last minute of the Europa..