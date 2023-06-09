Danny Dyer 'a bit jealous' of daughter Dani after Jarrod Bowen's West Ham winner

Danny Dyer 'a bit jealous' of daughter Dani after Jarrod Bowen's West Ham winner

Daily Star

Published

Danny Dyer has joked that he loves Jarrod Bowen more than his own wife following the forward's West Ham heroics in Prague - adding that he is a tad jealous of daughter Dani

Full Article