Aaron Rodgers: New beginning with Jets is 'most fun I've had in a while'
Aaron Rodgers typically has skipped offseason workouts to recharge on his own, but the QB enjoyed getting to know his new Jets teammates.
The New York Jets quarterback revealed on the Pat McAfee show that while the Mets have reached out about a first pitch, the Yankees..