Canada's Nick Taylor sets course record at RBC Canadian Open
Canada's Nick Taylor set a new course record at the RBC Canadian Open on Saturday, firing a 9-under 63 at Oakdale Golf and Country Club.Full Article
Nick Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., fired a 9-under 63 to set a new course record at Oakdale Golf and Country Club to rocket up the..