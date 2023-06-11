Latest Nottingham Forest news as Steve Cooper's Reds prepare for crucial summer transfer window.Full Article
Key task at top of Nottingham Forest transfer shopping list as summer window approaches
Nottingham Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Why Jesse Lingard wasn't a complete transfer flop for Nottingham Forest
Latest Nottingham Forest news as Reds release retained list ahead of key summer transfer window
Nottingham Post
When every Nottingham Forest player's contract expires as retained list announced
Latest Nottingham Forest news as Reds head into key summer transfer window
Nottingham Post