White Sox put Hendriks on IL with ailing elbow
White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks has been put on the 15-day IL with elbow inflammation. Hendriks has appeared in five games since returning following a cancer diagnosis.Full Article
Hendriks missed the first two months of the season while completing treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma