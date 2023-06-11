'Ow! Ow! Ow!': Yankees radio announcer John Sterling hit in forehead by foul ball
Yankees radio announcer John Sterling was struck in the forehead by a foul ball and barely missed a beat while calling New York's win vs. the Red Sox.
Veteran New York Yankees radio broadcaster John Sterling was back behind the microphone on Sunday, apparently no worse for wear..