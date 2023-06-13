Nikola Jokic named NBA Finals MVP after leading Denver Nuggets to first championship
Published
Already a two-time league MVP, Nikola Jokic added an NBA championship and Finals MVP award to his impressive resume.
Published
Already a two-time league MVP, Nikola Jokic added an NBA championship and Finals MVP award to his impressive resume.
The Nugget's superstar center Nikola Jokic wins his first NBA Finals MVP.
The Denver Nuggets win their first title in team history and Nikola Jokic wins NBA Finals MVP.