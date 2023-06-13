The Denver Nuggets clinch their first NBA title as Nikola Jokic scores 28 points in a 94-89 win over the Miami Heat on Monday seals a 4-1 series win.Full Article
Jokic stars as Denver Nuggets win first NBA title
