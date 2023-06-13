Nick Kyrgios and Venus Williams lose on their tennis returns
Published
Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios loses in his first singles match since having knee surgery, while Venus Williams is also beaten on her return to action.Full Article
Published
Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios loses in his first singles match since having knee surgery, while Venus Williams is also beaten on her return to action.Full Article
Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios loses in his first singles match since having knee surgery, while Venus Williams is also beaten on..