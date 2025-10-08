England boss Thomas Tuchel has elected to go without Stourbridge-born Jude Bellingham for the internationals with Wales and Latvia, leaving the Real Madrid superstar out of the Three Lions squad.Full Article
'Elite' Jude Bellingham tipped by England team-mate to force Thomas Tuchel into U-turn
Sutton Coldfield Observer
