'Elite' Jude Bellingham tipped by England team-mate to force Thomas Tuchel into U-turn

'Elite' Jude Bellingham tipped by England team-mate to force Thomas Tuchel into U-turn

Sutton Coldfield Observer

Published

England boss Thomas Tuchel has elected to go without Stourbridge-born Jude Bellingham for the internationals with Wales and Latvia, leaving the Real Madrid superstar out of the Three Lions squad.

Full Article