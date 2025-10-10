Charlotte Healy sets out Bristol City Women 'priority' ahead of Robins' Newcastle United trip
Published
Charlotte Healy and Bristol City Women make the long trip to the North East this weekend to face Newcastle United in the WSL 2.Full Article
Published
Charlotte Healy and Bristol City Women make the long trip to the North East this weekend to face Newcastle United in the WSL 2.Full Article
Charlotte Healy's Bristol City Women conceded late on to draw with Newcastle United in the WSL 2 on Sunday afternoon