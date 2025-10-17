Blue Jays beat Mariners 8-2 in Game 4 to even ALCS
Published
A fiery Max Scherzer turned back the clock with a vintage pitching performance and Andrés Giménez homered and drove in four runs as the Toronto Blue Jays beat…Full Article
Published
A fiery Max Scherzer turned back the clock with a vintage pitching performance and Andrés Giménez homered and drove in four runs as the Toronto Blue Jays beat…Full Article
Join me as I watch and react to Toronto Blue Jays @ Seattle Mariners in Game 4 of the 2025 American League Championship Series!
The Toronto Blue Jays will look to get another win on the road against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday in Game 4 of the American..