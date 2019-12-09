Global  

Bose’s Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 get their first big discount

The Verge Monday, 9 December 2019 ()
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Many popular headphone models, including Apple’s AirPods, Sony’s WH-1000XM3, and Beats Studio 3, were cheaper than usual during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The latest model of Bose’s flagship wireless noise-canceling headphones, the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, were missing from the festivities, but you can now get them for $50 off through Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target.

The $50 off brings the total cost of the headphones down to $349. That may not sound like much, but it’s the biggest price drop that we’ve seen on this new model yet. According to The Verge’s Chris Welch, these offer some great features that you won’t find on any other set of cans. Highlights include USB-C charging, but more importantly, voice calls are...
