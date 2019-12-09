Bose’s Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 get their first big discount

Monday, 9 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge



Many popular headphone models, including Apple’s AirPods, Sony’s WH-1000XM3, and Beats Studio 3, were cheaper than usual during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The latest model of Bose’s flagship wireless noise-canceling headphones, the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, were missing from the festivities, but you can now get them for $50 off through Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target.



