Xbox One X bundles now up to $300 off with deals starting from $290 shipped

Monday, 9 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

B&H is now offering the Microsoft Xbox One X NBA 2K19 Bundle with your choice of Thrustmaster headset for *$299 shipped* after you clip the $50 on-page coupon. This bundle is regularly $500 without the usually $100 headset (now on sale for $80+). While NBA 2K20 bundle is currently marked down for the holidays, you’re saving as much as $300 with today’s custom configuration offer. This easily rivals the best overall values we saw on Xbox One X for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But we have even more options down below you’ll want to browse through as well. more…



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ojdwfnWwSo



