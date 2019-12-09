Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

How to clear your Google search history on your Android phone or tablet

Business Insider Monday, 9 December 2019 ()
How to clear your Google search history on your Android phone or tablet**

· * You can clear your Google search history on your Android device from the last hour, the last day, the last month, or forever. *
· * Your online searches are your private business, and are best kept that way by periodic clearing of your Google search history on your Android phone or tablet.*
· * Clearing your...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Twelvenoon

Nuno @BlueUrpi A simple google search of "ab5" and "sole proprietor" says otherwise. After clicking on your website I se… https://t.co/m14fUD9CZm 3 hours ago

DrWarrenLINGER

Dr. Warren LINGER Love this idea. What is your North Star identity? https://t.co/KYFW1xL0GM https://t.co/1Z8gzKROWp 13 hours ago

rattynem

Mervelee Myers Thanks #FloydGreenMP I know #sooner rather than #later someone would take the #bait. If your conscience is clear, w… https://t.co/XFBr1haPxS 1 day ago

BirdieAndBishop

BirdieAndBishop @jamie2181 You might want to clear your cookies and google search history 😏 1 day ago

DrWarrenLINGER

Dr. Warren LINGER Love this idea. What is your North Star identity? https://t.co/KYFW1xL0GM https://t.co/I0gEjYcZy5 2 days ago

DJdavewalker

David Walker @CharlesWells89 Hes standing on the pitch now mate that makes his the best even at his age so run along and delete… https://t.co/bdawyNpLJR 2 days ago

rattynem

Mervelee Myers All those #looking from behind their #fingers at what Mervelee Ratty Nembhard the #madwoman is up to, be sure your… https://t.co/06B9p6xffr 2 days ago

saksham1926

saksham1926 Google is a search engine you dumbass. Your logic is the same as blaming your hand for tasting uncooked food. Jus… https://t.co/c5nRRL1A6B 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.