Microsoft will shut down to-do app Wunderlist on May 6th

engadget Monday, 9 December 2019
Over two and a half years after Microsoft said it'd one day kill to-do service Wunderlist in favor of its own To Do app, it has revealed when it'll drop the ax: May 6th. After that time, Wunderlist's to-do lists won't sync anymore and you'll have a l...
