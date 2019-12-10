Global  

2020 Hyundai Sonata Review: Car of the Year? (It’s That Good)

Tuesday, 10 December 2019
2020 Hyundai Sonata Review: Car of the Year? (It’s That Good)Hyundai takes a quantum leap with the 2020 Sonata. If you want a safe midsize sedan and appreciate technology, this is your car. The Accord, Camry, and Altima have serious competition, and it even looks better than all previous Sonatas.

The post 2020 Hyundai Sonata Review: Car of the Year? (It’s That Good) appeared first on ExtremeTech.
