2020 Hyundai Sonata Review: Car of the Year? (It’s That Good) Tuesday, 10 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Hyundai takes a quantum leap with the 2020 Sonata. If you want a safe midsize sedan and appreciate technology, this is your car. The Accord, Camry, and Altima have serious competition, and it even looks better than all previous Sonatas.



The post 2020 Hyundai Sonata Review: Car of the Year? (It’s That Good) appeared first on ExtremeTech. Hyundai takes a quantum leap with the 2020 Sonata. If you want a safe midsize sedan and appreciate technology, this is your car. The Accord, Camry, and Altima have serious competition, and it even looks better than all previous Sonatas.The post 2020 Hyundai Sonata Review: Car of the Year? (It’s That Good) appeared first on ExtremeTech. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Philpott Motors The contrasty camouflage wrap is mostly for show. Beneath it, this Hyundai Sonata prototype previews an exciting N-… https://t.co/kiiYQHkgph 3 days ago Capitol Hyundai AL The contrasty camouflage wrap is mostly for show. Beneath it, this Hyundai Sonata prototype previews an exciting N-… https://t.co/PmFnkt8BBu 3 days ago Davis Hyundai The excellent reviews for the 2020 #Hyundai Sonata keep coming in! Could it be this years Car of the Year? https://t.co/qkvBIxY3Jo 1 week ago Atlantic Hyundai The 2020 #Hyundai Sonata could be this years car of the year! Read the review here: https://t.co/d8YtZklv0s 1 week ago Gossett Hyundai South The #Hyundai N-Line performance model lineup is growing next year, and the Sonata is a perfect addition to the cast… https://t.co/xQ0Owd15Vv 1 week ago Hanford Hyundai Is the 2020 Hyundai Sonata the car of the year? 😎 @ExtremeTech thinks so! https://t.co/zm4hUj8chb 1 week ago Pinnacle Published a new blog entry 2020 Hyundai Sonata Review: Car of the Year? (It's That Good) - ExtremeTech in Pinn...https://t.co/tqqAinXgdg 1 week ago MENA Telematics 2020 Hyundai Sonata Review: Car of the Year? (It’s That Good) https://t.co/Eoyi0ykPjh https://t.co/kcXzx1pZll 1 week ago