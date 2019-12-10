San Francisco is so expensive, Oracle is moving its annual mega-conference to Las Vegas instead (ORCL)
Tuesday, 10 December 2019 () · *Starting next year, Oracle will move its annual OpenWorld conference from San Francisco to Las Vegas, CNBC's Ari Levy first reported.*
· *Oracle has reportedly signed a three-year agreement to host its event at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.*
· *An email viewed by CNBC cited expensive hotel rates in San Francisco and "poor...
In a major hit to San Francisco's hospitality industry, one of its largest annual conventions is leaving the City by the Bay and headed to Sin City. Oracle Corp. is relocating its massive OpenWorld technology convention to the new Caesars Forum conference center slated to open on the Las Vegas Strip...
