9to5Toys Tuesday, 10 December 2019 ()
Adorama is currently offering the Sonos Move Smart Portable Speaker bundled with a $60 Adorama gift card for *$399 shipped*. Normally you’d pay $399 for the speaker alone at Amazon or Best Buy, with today’s offer saving you nearly 15%. Having just been released back in September, today’s offer is the first time we’ve seen any form of discount and marks a new low. As the latest addition to the Sonos family, its Move speaker brings the usual experience to a portable form-factor. It’ll pair with other speakers in your setup at home, but the built-in battery offers up to ten hours of untethered playback. On top of AirPlay 2 support, it has built-in Alexa and Assistant, IP56 water-resistance, and more. It carries a 4.8/5 star rating from over 135 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review.  more…

--------------------

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ojdwfnWwSo

The post Sonos Move sees first discount, comes with a $60 credit for $399 ($459 value) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
