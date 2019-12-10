Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

How to change the Wi-Fi network on your Google Home, and connect all of your smart devices

Business Insider Tuesday, 10 December 2019 ()
How to change the Wi-Fi network on your Google Home, and connect all of your smart devices**

· *You can change the Wi-Fi network on your Google Home using the Google Home mobile app. *
· *To change the Wi-Fi network, you will have to forget the network on your device currently and go through the set up process to connect your Google Home to a new Wi-Fi network. *
· *Here's how to change the Wi-Fi network on...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: Hackers can access personal data via smart home devices

Hackers can access personal data via smart home devices 01:17

 PORTLAND, OREGON — The FBI issued a statement earlier this month warning consumers about smart home devices that could be vulnerable to hacks. This includes smart digital assistants, smart watches, smart refrigerators, home security devices, and gaming systems. FBI officials explained in the...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

codeForPDX

CodeforPDX RT @ilsr: Tune in to hear ILSR"s @communitynets speak to @Marketplace about T-Mobile's recent nationwide 5G network rollout. Chris highligh… 3 minutes ago

AspenAscend

Aspen Ascend Congratulations to @gigi_gperez on being named the next president and CEO of Ascend Network Partner @WomensFndnMN!… https://t.co/v93D9J7XBv 5 minutes ago

TheCSCCE

CSCCE RT @SciNetUCS: Bring your love of science, policy change, writing, and well-run projects to help .@UCSUSA support scientists stepping up as… 6 minutes ago

arxivml

午後のarXiv "Unsupervised Change Detection in Multi-temporal VHR Images Based on Deep Kernel PCA Convolutional Mapping Network"… https://t.co/O10E78TU1z 15 minutes ago

Fisher_DanaR

Dana R Fisher RT @JennRichler: There are some great @NatureClimate articles in this incredible collection of network-related papers across topics and dis… 21 minutes ago

eagletwitt3r

Crypto Millionaire App Bitcoin is unstoppable - Change my mind! A Bitcoin Core and Lightning Network node running on top of Tor, the anony… https://t.co/WsOzCsx32W 21 minutes ago

SciNetUCS

The Science Network Bring your love of science, policy change, writing, and well-run projects to help .@UCSUSA support scientists stepp… https://t.co/eLabAnzdRo 22 minutes ago

ColmPers

Colm Lordan RT @HousingPress: Minister English has opened the first meeting of the Expert Group on the expansion of our Marine Protected Areas (MPAs).… 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.