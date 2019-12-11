Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

What did Canada Google about in 2019? Toronto Raptors, of course

CBC.ca Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ()
Google says the topic that was searched the most by Canadians in 2019 was the Toronto Raptors.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ETCanada - Published < > Embed
News video: Google's Top Trending Searches Of 2019

Google's Top Trending Searches Of 2019 03:00

 Google Canada's Alexandra Hunnings Klein breaks down Canada's top trending searches on Google in 2019, from the Toronto Raptors' historical NBA Championship win to 19-year-old Bianca Andreescu dominating Serena Williams at the US Open Women's Final.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.