Global
One News Page
Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Science
• Technology •
Computer Industry
Internet
Automotive
One News Page
>
Technology News
>
What did Canada Google about in 2019? Toronto Raptors, of course
What did Canada Google about in 2019? Toronto Raptors, of course
Wednesday, 11 December 2019 (
1 week ago
)
Google says the topic that was searched the most by Canadians in 2019 was the Toronto Raptors.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Credit: ETCanada - Published
1 week ago
< > Embed
Google's Top Trending Searches Of 2019
03:00
Google Canada's Alexandra Hunnings Klein breaks down Canada's top trending searches on Google in 2019, from the Toronto Raptors' historical NBA Championship win to 19-year-old Bianca Andreescu dominating Serena Williams at the US Open Women's Final.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News
Moscow
Federal Security Service
Donald Trump
Interfax
United States House of Representatives
Vladimir Putin
Izvestia
Lebanon
Hassan Diab
Steven Mnuchin
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
President
Christmas
Senate
Trump Impeachment
EU Court
Court Rules
WORTH WATCHING
Putin reacts to Trump impeachment
Impeachment Trial: 'Trump A Threat To Democracy'
Russia Media Freedom: New laws label journalists and bloggers 'foreign agents'
Lebanese president asks Hassan Diab to form government
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019
One News Page
Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us
|
Contact us
|
Disclaimer
|
Press Room
|
Terms & Conditions | Content Accreditation
RSS
|
News for my Website
|
Free news search widget
|
In the News
|
DMCA / Content Removal
|
Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing?
Send us your feedback
|
LIKE us on Facebook
FOLLOW us on Twitter
•
FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News
®
is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.