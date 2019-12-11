Global  

Bundle Google’s Nest Hub with the new Nest Mini for $79 (Up to $150 value)

9to5Toys Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ()
Walmart is currently bundling the Google Nest Hub with a Home Mini Speaker for* $79 shipped*. Just head to this page, build your bundle by selecting which colors you’d like on both devices, and add the package to your cart. Also at Best Buy and B&H. Normally picking up the Nest Hub and Mini would run you $115 right now, or upwards of $150 outside of the current holiday pricing. Nest Hub features a seven-inch display, dual far-field microphones, and joins the Assistant ecosystem with voice control capabilities. Throw in Google’s latest smart speaker, and you’ll be able to summon the voice assistant elsewhere in your home, too. Both carry 4.7/5 star rating from over 3,500 combined customers. You can learn more about Nest Mini in our hands-on review.

