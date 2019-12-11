Global  

From $400 wheels to a $7,000 processor, here are all the pricey extras you can add to the new Mac Pro

Business Insider Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ()
From $400 wheels to a $7,000 processor, here are all the pricey extras you can add to the new Mac Pro· Apple's new Mac Pro is now available to order, with a starting price of $5,999.
· That price is far from all-inclusive — Apple charges extra for additional specs, ranging from bulked up memory to $400 wheels.
· A maxed-out Mac Pro costs more than $50,000.
· Here's a breakdown of all the Mac Pro costs beyond the basic...
