Some 1,100 car shoppers said they'd rather buy an electric pickup truck from Ford or GM than Tesla's Cybertruck — but there's a silver lining for Tesla in the survey (TSLA, F, GM)
Wednesday, 11 December 2019 () · Tesla's Cybertruck may have a hard time converting Ford F-150 and Chevrolet Silverado owners, but it might open up a new segment of the pickup-truck market, according to a survey from the automotive research site Autolist.
· The roughly 1,100 respondents were asked, assuming they had to buy one and their specs were similar,...