Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Some 1,100 car shoppers said they'd rather buy an electric pickup truck from Ford or GM than Tesla's Cybertruck — but there's a silver lining for Tesla in the survey (TSLA, F, GM)

Business Insider Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ()
Some 1,100 car shoppers said they'd rather buy an electric pickup truck from Ford or GM than Tesla's Cybertruck — but there's a silver lining for Tesla in the survey (TSLA, F, GM)· Tesla's Cybertruck may have a hard time converting Ford F-150 and Chevrolet Silverado owners, but it might open up a new segment of the pickup-truck market, according to a survey from the automotive research site Autolist.
· The roughly 1,100 respondents were asked, assuming they had to buy one and their specs were similar,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dm6891

We’re all Jimmy Sham @dphyche @Reuters If what you said is the case, then the other shoppers should flee the mall once black shirts ente… https://t.co/1l2qWHJXLJ 1 day ago

workingtrucker

Working Trucker RT @USRealityCheck: Shooting at Suburban Atlanta Mall Sends Shoppers Fleeing A shooting at a mall outside Atlanta on Saturday sent shoppers… 2 days ago

USRealityCheck

Top U.S. & World News🗽 Shooting at Suburban Atlanta Mall Sends Shoppers Fleeing A shooting at a mall outside Atlanta on Saturday sent shop… https://t.co/sjU0TG88Xj 2 days ago

news10nbc

news10nbc JUST IN: A shooting at a mall outside Atlanta on Saturday sent shoppers fleeing in panic, and some said they saw a… https://t.co/lr7MIRFsvv 2 days ago

Partridge1Lynn

Lynn RT @JRP468002: Thanks to all @spinninggate Leigh for allowing the @MarieCurieNW Leigh volunteers use of venue for our Xmas Musical collecti… 2 days ago

JRP468002

John Harding Thanks to all @spinninggate Leigh for allowing the @MarieCurieNW Leigh volunteers use of venue for our Xmas Musical… https://t.co/5NTxvCDCK5 2 days ago

bawabaaenglish

Bawabaa News English Some 1,100 car shoppers said they'd rather buy an electric pickup truck from Ford or GM than Tesla's Cybertruck — b… https://t.co/XKqtLlCQRd 2 days ago

FactorChengo

Christian I've just posted a new blog: Some 1,100 car shoppers said they'd rather buy an electric pickup truck from Ford or G… https://t.co/ASQ3EGmu7m 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.