23andMe vs. AncestryDNA: Which ancestry DNA kit is better?
Wednesday, 11 December 2019 () AncestryDNA and 23andMe are the world’s most popular DNA tests. Combined, the companies have tested the DNA of more than 15 million people, according to the International Society of Genetic Geneology.
Here we compare AncestryDNA and 23andMe’s respective ancestry tests, which both cost $99, but can be had for a significant discount during the holidays. (Both services also offer a test for health and ancestry insights: 23andMe Health + Ancestry and AncestryHealth Core—which will be added to this comparison in the future.)