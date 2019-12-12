Global  

This App Turns Your iPhone Into iPod Classic With Iconic Click Wheel

Fossbytes Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
Apple usually doesn’t allow emulator apps in the App Store citing its strong review policies. However, Louis Anslow, an app creator, has managed to create an app that emulates the interface of iPod classic on your iPhone. Rewound is a free iOS app that turns your iPhone into an iPod Classic cleverly. The app creator […]

The post This App Turns Your iPhone Into iPod Classic With Iconic Click Wheel appeared first on Fossbytes.
