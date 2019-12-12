Amazon has gaming laptops with Nvidia RTX graphics on sale today Thursday, 12 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge



Whether you’re hoping to gift a capable gaming laptop to a loved one for the holidays or you just want to get one for yourself, Amazon has some great deals today. Of this batch of sales, the one that sticks out the most is the model equipped with the Nvidia RTX 2060 graphics chip that dips just below the $1,000 mark.



If you want to check that one out, it’s the $979.99 Asus TUF (15.6-inch IPS FHD display, quad-core AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of PCIe SSD storage, and, of course, the RTX 2060). Unlike the others in this post, this machine lacks a fast refreshing display. So while it’s powerful, you won’t see above 60 frames per second displayed on-screen.



